Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.72% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 74,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $5,978,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.14. 14,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,982. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $84.55 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $550.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

