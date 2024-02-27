Private Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. 175,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

