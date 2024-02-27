Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 38.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $572.36. 214,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,484. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.58 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $533.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.41. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

