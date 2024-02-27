Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,736 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. 1,121,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,142. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

RIO has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

