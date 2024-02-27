Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.3% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 199.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 201.1% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 27,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Shares of RCD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,146. The firm has a market cap of $546.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $103.95 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

