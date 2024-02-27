Private Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000. Lennar comprises about 1.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.31. 213,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,441. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.