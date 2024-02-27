Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Privia Health Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

