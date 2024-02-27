Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 6,933 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,782,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $22,198,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,166,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

In related news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.