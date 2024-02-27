Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,351,000 after purchasing an additional 197,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,987,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 449.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,895,000 after buying an additional 1,821,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Weatherford International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,770,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

WFRD opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.03. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $108.27.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,526 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,618 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

WFRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

