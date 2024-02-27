Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 944.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 15,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,705,000 after purchasing an additional 509,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $472,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRGP

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.