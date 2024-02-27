Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $57.73.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares in the company, valued at $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,242 shares of company stock worth $5,642,792. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

