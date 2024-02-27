Profund Advisors LLC Sells 512 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 260.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $191.54 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $192.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.