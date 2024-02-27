Profund Advisors LLC Takes $873,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after acquiring an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

