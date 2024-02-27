PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. PTC accounts for about 14.2% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.87% of PTC worth $146,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,145,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,638,000 after acquiring an additional 167,705 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in PTC by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,695,000 after acquiring an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,373 shares of company stock valued at $12,127,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.24. 189,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,884. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.52. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

