PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.
PubMatic Price Performance
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a PE ratio of 552.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic
In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,466 shares in the company, valued at $347,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,466 shares in the company, valued at $347,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $65,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,013 shares of company stock worth $1,462,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- bluebird bio: How to play LEAPS options for growth and income
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Thinking long-term? Don’t lose interest in Pinterest
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Salesforce stock got a boost. Is it growing off the Nvidia boom?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.