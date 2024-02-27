PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. PubMatic has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The company has a market capitalization of $841.09 million, a PE ratio of 552.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,466 shares in the company, valued at $347,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,466 shares in the company, valued at $347,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $65,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,013 shares of company stock worth $1,462,046 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in PubMatic by 144.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

