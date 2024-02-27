PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Raised to $26.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM stock traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,382. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,013 shares of company stock worth $1,462,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PubMatic by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PubMatic by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

