PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 1311412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $523,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $37,091.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $523,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,046. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 621,258 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after buying an additional 546,233 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 59.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 356,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 462.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Stock Up 27.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.67 and a beta of 1.35.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.