Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,364,000 after purchasing an additional 113,870 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 646.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

