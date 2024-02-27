Quanta Services (PWR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2024 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $205.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2024 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $227.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $237.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Quanta Services is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Quanta Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $234.00 to $237.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Quanta Services is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $235.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

