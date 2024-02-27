Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Down 5.2%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.56 and last traded at $23.78. 28,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 299,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The firm has a market cap of $915.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

