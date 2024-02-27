Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 1,223,303 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 105.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223,303 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of TJX Companies worth $211,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $99.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,229. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

