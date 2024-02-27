Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 122.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Microchip Technology worth $119,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,016,000 after acquiring an additional 341,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,004,000 after acquiring an additional 487,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,462,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,309,000 after buying an additional 322,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Microchip Technology
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Microchip Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.18. 865,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.
Microchip Technology Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
