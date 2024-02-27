Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $153.53 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 485,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,532,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Moody’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $376.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,025. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.10. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.