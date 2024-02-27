Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 214,672 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,672 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $123,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $86.17. The stock had a trading volume of 677,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,337. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

