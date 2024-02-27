Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised Quebecor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.03.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$30.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

