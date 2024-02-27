Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Qurate Retail to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $517.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.53. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 5,169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

