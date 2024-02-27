R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,521,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 4,170,366 shares.The stock last traded at $14.79 and had previously closed at $13.89.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.76.

The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

