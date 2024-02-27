Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $62.49 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

