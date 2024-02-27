Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on March 15th

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the energy company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Ramaco Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

METC stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 57,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $948,057.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,549,960.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 35,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $633,036.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,089,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,536,940.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 57,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $948,057.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,549,960.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 523,583 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 103,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ramaco Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 197,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 243,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after buying an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

METC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

