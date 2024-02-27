Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 241.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,045,000 after buying an additional 708,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $120.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.