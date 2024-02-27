RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stake Increased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.33% of RBC Bearings worth $90,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at $76,454,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,454,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,876. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.35. 20,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,584. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.73. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

