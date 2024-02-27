Regimen Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 9,767 Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Regimen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,651.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 184,042 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLJP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 117,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

