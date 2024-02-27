Regimen Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Regimen Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 343,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,084. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.80. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.