Regimen Wealth LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,288.4% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 356,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 341,339 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $5,987,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 275.3% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,472,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,004,570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

