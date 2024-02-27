Regimen Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.31. 326,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922,478. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.