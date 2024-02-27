Regimen Wealth LLC Purchases 2,460 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Regimen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 204,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. 3,111,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,735,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.