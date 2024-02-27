Regimen Wealth LLC Purchases 4,279 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,692,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,856,000 after buying an additional 221,806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,494 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 101,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,573,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. 11,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,788. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $238.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

