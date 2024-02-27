Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.36. 3,628,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,668,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $413.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.