Rench Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up 2.4% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,987,000 after acquiring an additional 934,056 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.56.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,550. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

