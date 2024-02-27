Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,533,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,597,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

