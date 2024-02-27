Rench Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 2.3% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 81.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

In other news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $938.01. 74,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.02 and a fifty-two week high of $955.99. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $824.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $719.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

