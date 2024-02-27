Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 27th (ADC, AEO, AEP, ALB, ALG, AME, ANF, AXSM, BARC, BGNE)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 27th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $182.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $112.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 265 ($3.36). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $345.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $26.00 to $30.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $26.00 to $24.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $211.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $72.00 to $90.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $330.00 to $450.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $535.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $346.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $435.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $480.00 to $526.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $485.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 690 ($8.75) to GBX 680 ($8.63). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $3.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $77.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $102.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $62.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $40.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($68.49) to GBX 6,100 ($77.37). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $52.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $286.00 to $297.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $105.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $24.00 to $53.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $56.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $12.00 to $13.50. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $185.00 to $178.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $315.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $570.00 to $685.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $25.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $63.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $8.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $14.75 to $11.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $35.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $4.50 to $6.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $205.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $19.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $41.00 to $42.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $285.00 to $265.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $255.00 to $290.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $107.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.40. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $31.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $50.00 to $33.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $37.00 to $115.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $290.00 to $275.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $290.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $250.00 to $290.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $330.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $326.00 to $316.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $293.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $270.00 to $310.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($27.27) to GBX 2,250 ($28.54). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $100.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

