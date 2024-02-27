Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.47.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.06. 1,250,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,745. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,350.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

