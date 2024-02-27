Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $287,000 Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $864.44.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

GWW traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $965.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $881.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $788.57. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

