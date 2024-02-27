Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $376.47. 213,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,731. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $380.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.67 and a 200 day moving average of $332.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $344.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.63.

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

