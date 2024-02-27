Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $8,123,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 142,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 17.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 272,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $122.44. 189,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.56. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

