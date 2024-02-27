Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $299.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,066,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.18 and a 200 day moving average of $238.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.53 and a 1-year high of $303.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.09.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock valued at $375,062,029. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

