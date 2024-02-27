Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVNC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $5.69 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $499.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after buying an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 820,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 658,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

