RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RLJ. Truist Financial upped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,538 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,597,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,324,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.