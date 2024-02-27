Robinson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.46. 24,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

